Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NewPower converts diesel buses into zero-emission electric vehicles and has collated the statistics from the first 35,000 miles in service of its fleet of more than 20 repowered buses in operation across the UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Repowered buses converted from diesel to battery-electric by NewPower, an enterprise from Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus, have a range of more than 230 miles, new data has shown.

The company converts diesel buses into zero-emission electric vehicles and has collated the statistics from the first 35,000 miles in service of its fleet of more than 20 repowered buses in operation across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The real-life data, which includes in-service winter driving and real-life mileage, shows that NewPower's repowered buses are class-leading, clocking up 232 miles in service on a single charge.

Repowered buses converted from diesel to battery-electric by NewPower, an enterprise from Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus, have a range of more than 230 miles, new data has shown

In addition, NewPower offers operators a 21% better total cost of ownership per bus versus a diesel equivalent thanks to a 47 per cent reduction in maintenance and energy costs.

Each repowered bus has its diesel engines replaced with new zero-emission electric powertrains at NewPower's hi-tech Bicester factory in Oxfordshire, saving 70,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per bus per year.

Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales said: “We’ve always known our repowered buses would offer outstanding performance and it’s satisfying to now be able to back that up with data from the first 20,000 NewPower miles travelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales

“Thanks to the fact that we have the knowledge and expertise from the 2,300 strong Wrightbus workforce – including our master technicians – means NewPower has unrivalled expertise in being able to swap powertrains. It makes sense not just from a sustainability point of view, but from a cost perspective too.”

Buses repowered at NewPower are also now Zero Emissions Vehicle Repower Accreditation Scheme (ZEVRAS) approved, after the company recently received certification.

Manufacturers of zero emission repowered systems must get approved by ZEVRAS before the kit they use to convert the vehicle can be added to list of approved devices.

In a cost-effective approach to decarbonisation, the NewPower process converts diesel buses into electric for less than half of the price of a new electric bus – extending their lifespan by up to 10 years in the process. As a result, there are significant embodied carbon savings* of refurbishing an older vehicle over manufacturing a new vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zero-emission vehicles built by Wrightbus have already logged over 14 million miles, preventing more than 24,000 tonnes of CO2 from polluting the atmosphere.