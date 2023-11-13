Newry company on countdown to UK Space Conference to be held in Belfast this month
Northern Ireland commercial test house, Resonate Testing its space industry testing expertise at the UK Space Conference, which is being held at the ICC, Belfast this month.
The Newry-based firm, which is a mechanical and environmental test facilitator, has already made a name for itself in the sector having worked with Irish space systems engineering company Realtra, on high profile projects such as the James Webb Space Telescope launch vehicle.
Whilst servicing all industrial sectors, the company’s work within the space sector has steadily increased in recent times with further projects planned over the next 12 months.
The UK Space Conference is a three-day conference running from November 21 to 23 and provides a platform for the space sector to exchange ideas, plans and partnerships that encourage development and success in the emerging space age.
Resonate Testing’s managing director Tom Mallon, said: “The space sector, like the universe itself, is ever expanding and the local cluster has a fantastic opportunity to highlight the expertise available locally for the global market. This is an exciting time to be working within the space sector – we have recently been involved in carrying out testing relating to the SALTO project which aims to accelerate the development of Europe’s first reusable launchers.”
Tom and his team have decades of experience that they can bring to bear to develop sophisticated bespoke test solutions for clients during the product development, validation and verification stages.
He continued: “We work in industries and sectors that demand compliance with a range of internal, customer specifications or regulatory standards and support industries that require demonstration of capability and robustness, rather than simply taking someone’s word for it.”
Although Tom has his feet firmly planted in the ground, he believes that Resonate Testing is well placed to take advantage and support the burgeoning UK space sector.
He added: “I firmly believe this is the ‘coolest’ work that we carry out. As a region and a company, I believe we have the talent, capacity and know-how to develop and contribute to the UK Space sector and sector further afield. We have a true mix of the talents and a desire and capability to provide first class service to industry standards. We don’t just think outside the box, we usually redesign it first.”
Robert Hill of NI SPACE is equally determined to take advantage of the opportunities that the space sector has to offer the NI Space cluster. He added: “This really is a key moment for businesses involved in the sector. For the first time the spotlight will be on local companies, like Resonate Testing, and we must ensure that the message that the NI SPACE cluster is capable and ready to help develop the sector locally, nationally and internationally is loud and clear and heard by the UK Space Conference audience.”
The UK Space Conference is a significant biennial event for the UK Space sector. The event unites the UK and international space communities, such as government, industry and academia and the Belfast conference will showcase the latest innovations, inspiring stories, and important advancements in Northern Ireland.
Resonate Testing has been providing high quality testing and certification services to companies globally since 2015 and has been able to utilise its expertise in the aviation industry to provide its services to the emerging space sector hub in Northern Ireland and further afield.