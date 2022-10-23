Newry based data analytics consultancy ISx4 is investing over £4.8millon to grow its team with 39 jobs and ongoing development of its team’s skills.

ISx4 transforms a company’s data into actionable insights through data science, AI and machine learning. It works with global companies such as HSBC, The European Space Agency and First Derivatives, along with major clients in financial services and central government.

Kielty Hughes, CEO of ISx4, said: “We provide bespoke data analytics solutions to align our clients’ needs, delivering customer insight through strategy, solutions, services and support. Our services help our clients move from hindsight through insight to foresight.

“By investing significantly in cloud technologies, we are currently delivering exciting real time solutions in diverse areas from strategic environmental safety to elite sporting organisations, such as the Irish Olympic team.

"We help our clients achieve their goals and influence their own bottom line business outcomes, through use of advanced data analytics and the modelling of their own data. ISx4 has a strategic objective of delivering high tech data science services to the global economy, using local talent to grow our team.”

Invest NI has offered ISx4 support towards the creation of the 39 jobs and skills development. Nine of the jobs are in place.

George McKinney, director of technology and services, Invest NI, said: “Innovation in areas such as data analytics is a key part of the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision. We’ve been working closely with ISx4 since 2020, and it’s great to be able to support a local start-up to recognise its growth potential and take the next steps to achieving this.

“The company is already recruiting at pace, rapidly growing its business to implement its strategy, while its skills investment will increase the team’s core capability so that it can build on the success it’s achieved to date throughout all of Europe.”

Mark Bleakney, Invest NI’s southern regional manager, added: Our support to help the company develop a new business plan has allowed it to invest strategically in expanding its team in Newry. With competitive salaries, the jobs will contribute £2million of additional annual salaries to the local economy once all are in place.”

