Newry, Mourne and Down job fair on the lookout for talent

Local employers across all industries in Newry, Mourne and Down are getting ready to promote their live vacancies and welcome prospective employees at a Job Fair in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry.

The Job Fair on Thursday, June 30, has been organised by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council via its NMD Labour Market Partnership supported by the Department of Communities.

The event has been organised in response to recent labour market research carried out by the partnership, which recognises the large number of vacancies available across multiple sectors throughout the district. These vacancies range from fulltime career opportunities to parttime, flexible and casual roles.

Pictured with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson, Cllr Michael Savage are representatives from businesses and organisations taking part in the Job Fair: Mairead McParland, Canal Court Hotel and Spa, chairperson, Cllr Michael Savage and Orlagh Johnston, ABP Newry Middle, Debbie Scott, SERC, Lauryn McKay, Collins Aerospace, Margaret McNamee, SRC, Melissa Elliott, Finnebrogue and Louise McCooey, MJM Marine. Matthew Hynds, Killeavy Castle Estate, Piotr Chmielowiec, Re-Gen Waste, Colm Gribben, Viltra, Mark McGivern, FD Technologies

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson, councillor Michael Savage, said: “Newry, Mourne and Down is a fantastic place to live and work with significant investment plans for the region, so this is a great time to showcase the incredible range of global, local and family-owned business career opportunities in the area.

“This Job Fair brings a significant number of local employers together under one roof. It offers a rare opportunity to explore a whole range of employment opportunities in a short period of time and I am very pleased that so many of our local businesses are participating. The Job Fair will provide support for individuals, stakeholders, educators, graduates, and jobseekers to help develop the talent pool that is needed now, and in the future, to continue to deliver economic growth for the region.”

There will be more than 40 employers with live vacancies in industries including manufacturing, construction, hospitality, engineering, health and social care and the public sector. Participants can also avail of one-on-one support and advice on finding a job, writing a CV, and preparing

for interview from local support agencies including the Careers Service and Jobs & Benefit Centres. Information stands from local Further Education Colleges and Newry, Mourne and Down Labour Market Partnership will provide advice about training to help people to secure jobs as well as to support businesses with their recruitment, employment, and training needs.