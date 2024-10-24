Re-Gen’s Avril Harrison , Lukasz Karpiel and Celine Grant

A ‘green’ Northern Ireland recycling company has gone pink for breast cancer.

Re-Gen recently wrapped its bales in pink to raise awareness of the illness on Breast Cancer Awareness Day and to mark its commitment to the health of its staff.

The company said it also hoped the move would serve as a visual reminder of its support for those with breast cancer.

Employee Avril Harrison, whose life has been touched by the illness, said she wanted share her story to help those who’ve just received a diagnosis or are currently undergoing treatment.

“Going through breast cancer was one of the toughest challenges I’ve ever faced,” said Avril, who was diagnosed in 2023. The support I received from my family, friends, colleagues, medical team and organisations like Macmillan Cancer Support and Action Cancer made all the difference. Early detection is essential, but just as important is having the right support system in place. No one should face this journey alone."

Celine Grant, commercial director at Re-Gen, said: “At Re-Gen, we believe in the power of raising awareness. By sharing stories like Avril’s and supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we hope to inspire others to take action, book mammograms, support loved ones and spread awareness.”

The NHS offers breast screening services, and organisations like Macmillan Cancer Support, Breast Cancer Now, Action Cancer, and Friends of the Cancer Centre provide essential emotional, practical, and financial assistance.