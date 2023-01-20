Newry Reporter acquired by News Letter parent company, National World Plc

The local paper had announced that a final edition was planned for 25 January, with an expected loss of 10 jobs.

However the acquisition ensures the continuity of the publication and means the preservation of a respected local paper that has served the local community continuously since 1867.

National World said in a statement that the paper has been maintained as a high quality paper by its previous owner, Edward Hodgett Ltd, and has a strong readership.

The Newry Reporter has been acquired by the News Letter's parent company, National Word plc.

The new owners said The Newry Reporter’s long heritage in Newry and the Mournes presents a key opportunity to underpin National World’s growth in its business in Belfast, Londonderry and with other weekly papers, including its Farming Life publication, which enjoys significant circulation in the area.

Commenting on sale of the title, Edward Hodgett Ltd said that the Hodgett family has had "the immense pleasure" to steward The Newry Reporter for 96 years and across three generations.

The title had served Newry, Mourne and South Down "since the Victorian era of 1867, in a span across tectonic global and national rifts. World Wars, Partition, The Troubles and Covid have all been taken in the title’s stride. Until now."

It had grieved the company to announce its last edition would be at the end of January 2023. "However, we never gave up striving to find a more positive outcome for both our wonderful staff and one of Ireland’s most historic newspapers,” it added.

Lowry Hodgett, Managing Director of Edward Hodgett Ltd, the titles’ owners, said: "National World has done its utmost to save jobs, shares our values of service and strongly supports The Newry Reporter’s independent editorial ethos. The title now has a bright future.”