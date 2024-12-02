Newry technology firm FD Technologies says £230million part-company sale to complete today

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 09:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

‘We have made significant strategic and operational progress in the first half, with the divestment of First Derivative and strong execution in KX’

Newry-based technology firm FD Technologies is set to complete the £230million sale of its consulting business today (Monday), the company has said in its half-year results.

Following the sale of First Derivative to US firm EPAM Systems, the continuing group will solely consist of the KX business which provides a database and analytics engine and is used by many of the world's top enterprises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And following repayment of debt due on completion of the sale, it is hoped a balance of around £120m will be returned to shareholders on Tuesday, FD Technologies has said.

Newry firm FD Technologies hails period of “strategic and operational progress” - £120m to be returned to shareholdersNewry firm FD Technologies hails period of “strategic and operational progress” - £120m to be returned to shareholders
Newry firm FD Technologies hails period of “strategic and operational progress” - £120m to be returned to shareholders

The company, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), said the pipeline for KX was strong for the second half of the year, and into the following year.

READ THIS: Nearly half of NI businesses 'are hoping to grow sales in the Republic'

The sale of First Derivative, a significant part of the business, is being pursued alongside the all-share merger of MRP and CONTENTgine to create pharosIQ, a B2B demand generation services provider.

With a global workforce of around 3,000, FD Technologies recently published their half-year results for the six months ended 31 August 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In results, the group revenue at FD Technologies declined by 7% to £118.2m, reflecting a 12% decline in revenue from First Derivative partially offset by "robust growth" in KX.

KX revenue increased 5% to £39.5m, with annual recurring revenue up 8%t reported, or 10% at constant currency, to £74.6m.

First Derivative's revenue of £78.8m declined by 2 per cent compared to the first half of the prior year, reflecting a "resilient performance" against anticipated ongoing challenging market conditions.

Read More
'Congratulations to Heron Fire Doors on their impressive achievements'

Chief executive Seamus Keating, explained: "We have made significant strategic and operational progress in the first half, with the divestment of First Derivative and strong execution in KX.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Following the completion of the sale of First Derivative, we expect to return cash to shareholders, in line with our disciplined approach to capital allocation, and KX will be a pure-play, high-growth software business; fully funded and well-positioned to capitalise on the significant and growing global market opportunity.”

Related topics:NewryMRP

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice