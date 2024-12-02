Newry technology firm FD Technologies says £230million part-company sale to complete today
Newry-based technology firm FD Technologies is set to complete the £230million sale of its consulting business today (Monday), the company has said in its half-year results.
Following the sale of First Derivative to US firm EPAM Systems, the continuing group will solely consist of the KX business which provides a database and analytics engine and is used by many of the world's top enterprises.
And following repayment of debt due on completion of the sale, it is hoped a balance of around £120m will be returned to shareholders on Tuesday, FD Technologies has said.
The company, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), said the pipeline for KX was strong for the second half of the year, and into the following year.
The sale of First Derivative, a significant part of the business, is being pursued alongside the all-share merger of MRP and CONTENTgine to create pharosIQ, a B2B demand generation services provider.
With a global workforce of around 3,000, FD Technologies recently published their half-year results for the six months ended 31 August 2024.
In results, the group revenue at FD Technologies declined by 7% to £118.2m, reflecting a 12% decline in revenue from First Derivative partially offset by "robust growth" in KX.
KX revenue increased 5% to £39.5m, with annual recurring revenue up 8%t reported, or 10% at constant currency, to £74.6m.
First Derivative's revenue of £78.8m declined by 2 per cent compared to the first half of the prior year, reflecting a "resilient performance" against anticipated ongoing challenging market conditions.
Chief executive Seamus Keating, explained: "We have made significant strategic and operational progress in the first half, with the divestment of First Derivative and strong execution in KX.
"Following the completion of the sale of First Derivative, we expect to return cash to shareholders, in line with our disciplined approach to capital allocation, and KX will be a pure-play, high-growth software business; fully funded and well-positioned to capitalise on the significant and growing global market opportunity.”
