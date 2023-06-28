Newry firm now supplying an increased range of M&S food-to-go sandwich offering on island of Ireland.

Around Noon, the award-winning food-to-go manufacturer, has secured much-coveted M&S own label supplier status in a major endorsement of the company’s commitment to quality from one of the most trusted brands on the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the Newry firm announces significant new investments in readiness to grow its business, including the purchase of new equipment, upgrades to its facilities and the creation of new management positions, including a new quality manager and an NPD manager.

The rigorous approval process benchmarks companies across the food supply chain and evaluates their food safety, quality and culture against the retailer’s high own label manufacturing standards.

The accreditation sees Around Noon supply a range of own label products to M&S stores on the island of Ireland, increasing the range of the supermarket retailer’s sandwich offering.

It’s the continuation of an existing partnership that began last year when Around Noon secured a contract to supply sandwiches from its TWELVE handmade in County Down range into stores as part of a deal worth £3.5m in retail sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around Noon, sales director, Philip Morgan, said: “We are driven to produce quality food from the finest ingredients and always with local provenance in mind. The initial response to our TWELVE range of sandwiches across the M&S store network in Ireland was one of resounding success, which we’re pleased to build upon further now as an own label supplier.

“The retailer has one of the finest reputations for quality with stringent qualification criteria for its suppliers. As such, we’re proud that M&S recognises our shared emphasis on quality and is trusting our expertise and market knowledge to inform and shape the future of its food-to-go offering on the island of Ireland.”

Eddie Murphy, M&S trading director for Ireland and Northern Ireland, explained: “Quality is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to maintaining the high standards our customers expect and this represents another step in the transformation of our food business in Ireland. In order to deliver on this promise we look to build new partnerships with trusted suppliers that share our values.

“We have been hugely impressed by the high standards that underscore Around Noon’s dedication to ingredient sourcing, product development and manufacturing, and we’re very pleased to welcome them into the M&S family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, Around Noon supplies 19 M&S own label sandwich lines to stores across Ireland with plans for a further 13 products to be launched throughout 2023.

Newry firm now supplying an increased range of M&S food-to-go sandwich offering on island of Ireland. Showcasing the M&S own label range from Around Noon are Eddie Murphy, M&S trading director for Ireland and Northern Ireland with Around Noon’s NPD manager, Victoria Laverty and sales director, Philip Morgan

Around Noon has been in business for over 30 years. In recent weeks, it acquired The Soho Sandwich Company, based in London, bringing its headcount to over 800 staff.