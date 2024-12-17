Newry’s Versaffix picks up top accolades at Machinery Movers Awards

Newry engineering company Versaffix has picked up two prestigious accolades at the Machinery Movers Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company took the Engineering and Manufacturing Award at the flagship ceremony while founder Gerard Doherty took the Young Entrepreneur Award.

Versaffix manufactures the tiltrotator, a bucket attachment for excavators which can rotate 360 degrees and also tilt to allow operators an enhanced range of movement. Suitable for excavators ranging from 3 to 22 tonnes, the tiltrotator boost efficiency on site by up to 35% while also reducing wear and reducing fuel consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the achievement, Gerard Doherty said: “Winning these awards is an incredible honour for our entire team at Versaffix. It validates the hard work, passion, and innovation we’ve put into our product over the past four years. Our tiltrotators are redefining possibilities in the construction sector, and we’re excited for what the future holds."

Pictured, from left, are: Conor Cole (Cole Groundworks Contracts Ltd, Award Sponsor for Young Entrepreneur of the Year), Gerard Doherty (Managing Director, Versaffix) and Hector Ó hEochagáin (Irish Television and Radio Presenter)

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award highlights Gerard’s exceptional ability to identify a gap in the UK and Irish markets for tiltrotator technology and transform it into a flourishing business. By keeping manufacturing and employment local, he has not only created jobs but also boosted trade within the community.

Drawing on his background in mechanical engineering and extensive global industry experience, Gerard has positioned Versaffix as an innovative leader that prioritises research, design, efficiency and productivity. With Versaffix products now used internationally, the company is paving the way for increased investment and economic growth in the region.

Gerard Doherty’s mission is clear: to drive Versaffix to the forefront of the construction industry. This double award win not only celebrates the engineering excellence at Versaffix but also signals a bright future for its contributions to the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad