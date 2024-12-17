Newry’s Versaffix picks up top accolades at Machinery Movers Awards
The company took the Engineering and Manufacturing Award at the flagship ceremony while founder Gerard Doherty took the Young Entrepreneur Award.
Versaffix manufactures the tiltrotator, a bucket attachment for excavators which can rotate 360 degrees and also tilt to allow operators an enhanced range of movement. Suitable for excavators ranging from 3 to 22 tonnes, the tiltrotator boost efficiency on site by up to 35% while also reducing wear and reducing fuel consumption.
Commenting on the achievement, Gerard Doherty said: “Winning these awards is an incredible honour for our entire team at Versaffix. It validates the hard work, passion, and innovation we’ve put into our product over the past four years. Our tiltrotators are redefining possibilities in the construction sector, and we’re excited for what the future holds."
The Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award highlights Gerard’s exceptional ability to identify a gap in the UK and Irish markets for tiltrotator technology and transform it into a flourishing business. By keeping manufacturing and employment local, he has not only created jobs but also boosted trade within the community.
Drawing on his background in mechanical engineering and extensive global industry experience, Gerard has positioned Versaffix as an innovative leader that prioritises research, design, efficiency and productivity. With Versaffix products now used internationally, the company is paving the way for increased investment and economic growth in the region.
Gerard Doherty’s mission is clear: to drive Versaffix to the forefront of the construction industry. This double award win not only celebrates the engineering excellence at Versaffix but also signals a bright future for its contributions to the field.
Versaffix was founded by Mr Doherty, the youngest sibling in the family behind the Re-Gen Group, which also includes Re-Gen Waste, Re-Gen Robotics, and Connex Offsite, in 2020. His leadership has driven the company’s rapid success, with its tiltrotators transforming how contractors approach efficiency, productivity and safety on-site.