News Letter breaks down public sector pay versus private sector pay in wake of large-scale strike action

​Economist Esmond Birnie has said that the striking public sector unions’ demands for parity of pay between NI and GB “would not cut much ice” in the private sector, as the News Letter here breaks down how much more public workers earn than private ones (on average).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The latest survey of earnings from the NI Statistics and Research Agency shows that employee pay in the public sector is generally significantly higher than the private sector in Northern Ireland.

The most recent data was released in November, and it shows that weekly pay in the public sector was £625.50, but in the private sector it was £501.90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking at annual gross pay, the median in the public sector at £31,839, and in the private sector it was £25,467.

Public sector workers held a mass rally at Belfast City Hall on Thursday

The median is the "middle" number in a series, when those numbers are listed in order from smallest to greatest.

When you look at the average pay, the average is £33,873 per year in the public sector, and £31,190 in the private sector.

Private sector workers also worked slightly longer hours on average: 37.4 per week, compared with 37 in the public sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, NISRA also found that while private sector pay has gone up quite notably in the last year, public sector pay has stagnated (and in fact has been stagnating for 20 years).

Its November bulletin said: "Increases in weekly earnings were recorded for both the public and the private sectors (0.1% and 9.3% respectively) over the year.

"The larger growth in the private sector has led to the smallest percentage difference in 20 years between the two sectors in NI (approximately 22%)…

"Over the year to 2023, real earnings in the public sector fell by 7.2%, which was in contrast to an increase of 1.4% in the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the last two decades, real earnings in the public sector showed no growth, compared to a growth of 13% in real earnings in the private sector since 2003."

On the subject of pensions, around 92% of public sector workers in Northern Ireland have a pension, compared with only 62% of private ones.

Though there are no Northern Ireland-specific figures, at a UK-wide level the Office for National Statistics says the average value of a public sector pension was £65,400 compared with £10,300 in the private sector.

Dr Birnie, who works at Ulster University and is also a former UUP MLA, said: “It’s important to take a balanced view on all of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some people in NI's 220,000 strong public sector are on the National Living Wage.

"In a deep sense, the problem is less that our public sector is ‘overpaid’ and more that in the private sector wages are sometimes low, a reflection of decades of comparatively low productivity (output per worker)."

"Still, especially in the light of yesterday's general strike and threats of more to come, it is necessary to remember some in NI's public sector are better off comparatively relative to their private sector counterparts.