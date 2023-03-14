Janine Dempster worked within the interiors industry for over 30 years and when she retired in 2022 decided to follow her love of art and design and launch her very own creative arts business.

Her paintings feature a range of local landscapes and seascapes from across Northern Ireland, and with various pieces incorporating gold and silver leaf, each piece of artwork is truly unique.

Janine said: “When I first had the idea for the business, it was like a light bulb going off. I just thought right, this is what I need to do; it just felt right at the time, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Janine’s dream of becoming an artist and selling her work became reality after taking part in the Go For It programme through Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The programme is free of charge, providing expert advice and support to develop a business plan and helping entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial businesses.

Janine continued: “The Go For It programme was excellent and my business advisor was invaluable. I needed someone with a business background to lead me in the right direction and help with how I can potentially access funding, developing my webpage and how to expand my business in the future.

“My business plan gave me guidelines on parts of the business I never really thought about. It helped me look at the business structure, while providing details on things such as costings, marketing and sales.”

A Newtownabbey artist, Janine Dempster has turned her passion for painting into highly successful creative arts business, Janine Dempster - Artist, with support from the Go For It programme in association with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Pictured is Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, alderman Stephen Ross, Janine Dempster, founder of Janine Dempster – Artist and Louise Parkes, business advisor with Mallusk Enterprise

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, alderman Stephen Ross, explained: “It’s fantastic to see another brilliant entrepreneur like Janine taking her passion and natural talent for painting and turning it into a successful business. Entrepreneurs are a key element in our community and economy, and I would encourage anyone with a business idea to contact the Go For It team and access the support needed to launch a business.”

Louise Parkes, business advisor with Mallusk Enterprise, added: “Together we developed a business plan that provided Janine with the confidence to take her idea and set up her very own business. I’m delighted that Janine now has a platform to showcase her amazing work and I’m excited to see what the future holds for Janine Dempster – Artist.”