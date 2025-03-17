A new branch of coffee chain Caffe Nero is set to be located at a retail park in Newtownabbey.

A planning statement has been submitted with an application to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for an amendment to previous approval for a single storey drive-through restaurant/cafe, configuration of existing car parking arrangements and associated site and access works.

It confirmed the proposed tenant for the site at Longwood Retail Park will be Caffe Nero. A drive-through building of 261 sqm was approved by the borough council in March 2023.

The planning statement said: “Caffe Nero have determined that this size of building is not necessary and that it would like to substitute the larger building for a reduced size of building extending to 168 sq m,” the planning statement said.

General view of Longwood Retail Park, Newtownabbey. Image: Google

The proposed new building will be 35 per cent smaller in size, it has been noted.

The car parking approved is unchanged and the traffic flow and queuing for the “drive-thru” is unchanged. The “drive-thru” collection window too remains unchanged, the report explained.

The planning statement continued: “Approving and constructing this smaller building means there is even less prospect of any planning issues arising than with the larger building, the proposal being smaller, creates less noise and odour than the approved larger development.

“The Council and Environmental Health accepted that the larger development would not have a significant detrimental impact on the amenity of the nearest residential properties.

“Providing some tables and chairs outside a café is common and does not cause any planning issues. These seats could have been provided in the approved scheme. In this current application, the freezer and service area screens this seating area from Mill Road.

“The immediate area around this site is retail buildings and car parking. East is the Shore Road and a car tyre business. The south is the car park of Dunelm and west, the café itself screens the seating from the housing across Mill Road at Bawnmore Park.”