Leading Northern Ireland strength and conditioning equipment manufacturer BLK BOX has secured a global contract to supply PureGym with free weights, alongside studio and accessory equipment.

The Newtownabbey-based firm has been working successfully with PureGym since 2018, completing numerous projects.

PureGym boast a portfolio of over 500 gyms across the UK and Europe, serving over 1.6million members.

BLK BOX’S latest collaboration with PureGym whose growth strategy to branch out across America and the Middle East will further bolster BLK BOX’s global brand awareness.

Miles Canning, commercial director at BLK BOX, said: “This is an exciting new chapter in our ongoing relationship with PureGym, which began in 2018 with a deal to supply functional equipment.

"We continue to receive great feedback from PureGym members who’ve been amazed by the transformation of their local gym.”

Richard Annetts, head of gym format and equipment at PureGym, continued: “We believe our ongoing partnership with BLK BOX helps us further distinguish our offering in the global value market.

"We have a very clear plan to deliver growth and we believe our partnership with BLK BOX will help us achieve our aims.”

Welcoming the development, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, added: “I would like to offer my congratulations to the team at BLK Box on their recent success. I am delighted that BLK BOX continue to grow their business.

"This new contract with PureGym highlights their reputation as a world leading manufacturer for gym equipment and I wish the team every success for the future.”

