News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Newtownabbey firm BLK BOX awarded global PureGym contract

‘BLK BOX’s new contract with PureGym highlights their reputation as a world leading manufacturer for gym equipment’
By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:44 BST

Leading Northern Ireland strength and conditioning equipment manufacturer BLK BOX has secured a global contract to supply PureGym with free weights, alongside studio and accessory equipment.

The Newtownabbey-based firm has been working successfully with PureGym since 2018, completing numerous projects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PureGym boast a portfolio of over 500 gyms across the UK and Europe, serving over 1.6million members.

BLK BOX has been working successfully with PureGym since 2018.BLK BOX has been working successfully with PureGym since 2018.
BLK BOX has been working successfully with PureGym since 2018.
Most Popular

BLK BOX’S latest collaboration with PureGym whose growth strategy to branch out across America and the Middle East will further bolster BLK BOX’s global brand awareness.

Miles Canning, commercial director at BLK BOX, said: “This is an exciting new chapter in our ongoing relationship with PureGym, which began in 2018 with a deal to supply functional equipment.

"We continue to receive great feedback from PureGym members who’ve been amazed by the transformation of their local gym.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Annetts, head of gym format and equipment at PureGym, continued: “We believe our ongoing partnership with BLK BOX helps us further distinguish our offering in the global value market.

"We have a very clear plan to deliver growth and we believe our partnership with BLK BOX will help us achieve our aims.”

Welcoming the development, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, added: “I would like to offer my congratulations to the team at BLK Box on their recent success. I am delighted that BLK BOX continue to grow their business.

"This new contract with PureGym highlights their reputation as a world leading manufacturer for gym equipment and I wish the team every success for the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been working with BLK Box since their relocation from Belfast to Newtownabbey in 2021.

Related topics:PureGymNewtownabbeyNorthern IrelandNewtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrim