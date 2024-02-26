Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newtownabbey’s Qualcom has announced an unprecedented 10% year-on-year revenue increase for 2022/23, along with the creation of eight jobs in Northern Ireland and 25 in the Republic of Ireland.

The news comes as the provider of strategic IT services and security solutions unveils a refreshed brand identity and a new website.

Established in 1995, the organisation has since grown substantially and currently employs a team of over 75 professionals that partner with more than 500 clients situated across NI, ROI, the rest of the UK, and the Channel Islands.

Newtownabbey’s Qualcom has announced an unprecedented 10% year-on-year revenue increase for 2022/23, along with the creation of eight jobs in Northern Ireland and 25 in the Republic of Ireland. Pictured are Ken Ryan, managing director at Qualcom Steven Norris, deputy director of regeneration and infrastructure at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, councillor Mark Cooper BEM, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Leeann Saunders, managing director NI at Qualcom

Speaking at the unveiling of Qualcom’s new brand identity, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper BEM, said: “It is a pleasure to witness Qualcom’s next evolution and I would like to congratulate the organisation on its exceptional revenue growth over the past year.

“Qualcom has been a trusted IT partner to businesses throughout Northern Ireland since 2013, including the many SMEs that form the backbone of our economy. It is also a significant local employer and I wish the organisation every success as it continues to grow.”

Qualcom remains at the forefront of advancement and innovation in Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence technologies by partnering with leading global providers.

This ensures that the organisation delivers advanced, reliable, and securely managed IT services.

As Cyber threats continue to evolve, Qualcom remains dedicated to developing best-in-class services to combat these challenges. The organisation also harnesses the power of Microsoft technologies, including Azure Cloud Services and Microsoft 365, to ensure that its clients’ businesses operate efficiently and securely.

Leeann Saunders, managing director at Qualcom, explained: “Qualcom is delighted to announce a 10% year-on-year revenue increase along with the creation of 33 jobs across the island of Ireland. This demonstrates our commitment to fostering economic growth in NI and ROI.

“At the core of our vision is a commitment to redefining the IT experience and to ensuring that businesses can navigate and excel in the ever-evolving digital world

with confidence and ease.

“As we embark on a new era, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT services and solutions to our clients throughout ROI, the UK, and the Channel Islands.”

A strategic technology partner to every type of business, Qualcom delivers round-the-clock, tailored support. The provider seamlessly integrates technology into its customers’ operations, fostering growth, efficiency, and sustained success.