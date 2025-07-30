A public consultation event is to be held next month to outline plans for an extension to the Lesley Abbeycentre in Newtownabbey.

A proposal of application notice has been received by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for an extension to the shopping centre which has been re-named following the recent sale of the premises.

The application was submitted by an agent on behalf of Maneely McCann in relation to Lesley Abbeycentre Limited of Longwood Road, Newtownabbey.

The proposed development is for an extension to the existing shopping centre to provide additional retail floorspace and cafe/restaurant units, reconfiguration and extension of car parking, landscaping and associated site works.

A proposed extension to the retail complex will be outlined at a public consultation event. Image: Google

The proposed public consultation event is due to take place at Lesley Abbeycentre on September 9. A project website will provide visitors with key information relating to the application. Information leaflets will be distributed to neighbouring properties.

The application comes after the recent purchase of the Abbeycentre by The Herbert Group of Companies, the owners of the Forestside Shopping Centre in Belfast. The Abbeycentre was sold by London-based investment trust NewRiver REIT for almost £59m.

The Herbert Group, owned by Belfast couple Michael and Lesley Herbert, bought the Bloomfield Shopping Centre in Bangor for £22m last year.

An application has also been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on behalf of Maneely McCann for an extension to the existing “foodcourt” to provide a new restaurant unit and associated works at Lesley Abbeycentre.