Northern Ireland’s M.B. McGrady & Co has appointed Kim Rainey as a director in the company.

Established seven decades ago, the chartered accountants and business advisors firm has offices in Belfast, Newtownards and Downpatrick and is set for continued growth over the coming year starting with the new appointment.

An experienced accountant, Kim, who hails from Newtownards, first joined M.B. McGrady & Co. over 20 years ago.

During the past two decades, she has worked alongside a variety of clients, including sole practitioners and limited companies, conducting audits, preparing charity accounts and completing Accountant’s Reports to The Law Society of Northern Ireland on behalf of solicitor clients, as well as completing Forensic reports.

One of Kim’s main objectives going forward will be to work alongside her fellow directors, Malachy McGrady, Conaill McGrady and Seamus McLernon, assisting with the expansion of the business whilst continuing to deliver exceptional service levels.

Commenting on Kim’s appointment, Malachy McGrady, managing partner, said: “On behalf of the entire M.B. McGrady & Co. team, we are delighted to announce Kim’s appointment.

“Over the past few years, we have focussed on expanding our senior team, as well as the business, and Kim’s appointment is testament to her hard work, dedication, professionalism and loyalty to the business.

“M.B. McGrady & Co., which is also celebrating its 70th anniversary in business this year, has been experiencing steady growth and I have no doubt that this will continue with Kim’s experience and expertise. We are very excited for what the future holds for M.B. McGrady.”

Reflecting on her appointment, Kim added: “I am delighted to have been appointed director with M.B. McGrady & Co. If someone had told me as a trainee accountant, that 20 years later I would become a director of such an esteemed accountancy practice, I would’ve been amazed.

“For the last two decades, I have been privileged to work as part of an innovative and forward-thinking team and I am very proud to accept this appointment.

“At M.B. McGrady & Co., our aim has always been providing the best service for our clients and this remains at the forefront of the company as we move forward into what I’m sure will be a very bright future.”

M.B. McGrady & Co chartered accountants partners, Conaill McGrady, Mal McGrady, Kim Rainey and Seamus McLernon