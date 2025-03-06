Newtownbreda man returns home from Down Under after being appointed Share Energy's new chief operating officer
Northern Ireland firm Share Energy has appointed Newtownbreda man Andrew Crozier as its new chief operating officer.
Bringing a wealth of experience from senior roles in customer-centric and community-focused organisations, Andrew’s career has spanned Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Australia. Over the past decade, he has held key positions in the health, energy and digital marketing industries Down Under.
His transition into the energy sector began in 2019 at Aurora Energy, an award-winning Tasmanian energy retailer. There, he served in roles such as chief digital officer, overseeing customer experience, strategy, innovation and digital functions.
Now back home in Northern Ireland, Andrew is set to drive Share Energy’s growth, focusing on expanding its customer base and championing the company’s bold commitment to sharing 50% of its profits with domestic and commercial customers.
He explained: “It’s incredibly exciting to join a true challenger brand that is driven by a community spirit and a passion for doing the right thing by Northern Ireland’s electricity customers.
"We understand that electricity costs can account for a large portion of many families’ monthly budgets. We are committed to delivering great local service, fair and transparent energy prices and promising every customer will share in our success as we grow.”
