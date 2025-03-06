Bringing a wealth of experience from senior roles in customer-centric and community-focused organisations, Andrew Crozier’s career has spanned Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Australia

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland firm Share Energy has appointed Newtownbreda man Andrew Crozier as its new chief operating officer.

Bringing a wealth of experience from senior roles in customer-centric and community-focused organisations, Andrew’s career has spanned Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Australia. Over the past decade, he has held key positions in the health, energy and digital marketing industries Down Under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His transition into the energy sector began in 2019 at Aurora Energy, an award-winning Tasmanian energy retailer. There, he served in roles such as chief digital officer, overseeing customer experience, strategy, innovation and digital functions.

Belfast firm Share Energy has appointed NOrthern Ireland man Andrew Crozier as its new chief operating officer

Now back home in Northern Ireland, Andrew is set to drive Share Energy’s growth, focusing on expanding its customer base and championing the company’s bold commitment to sharing 50% of its profits with domestic and commercial customers.

He explained: “It’s incredibly exciting to join a true challenger brand that is driven by a community spirit and a passion for doing the right thing by Northern Ireland’s electricity customers.