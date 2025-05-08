A new coffee spot has officially opened its doors in Portadown, with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and MLA Jonathan Buckley among those praising the entrepreneurial spirit behind the venture.

Rhiannon’s Café, located within Sitara Morgan Boutique at 10 West Street is the first coffee shop venture by Gordon and Rhiannon Woolsey, the couple behind the popular Rhiannon’s Cakes and Bakes brand.

Known for their homemade cakes, cupcakes and traybakes, the duo already operates three bakery shops across Northern Ireland in Stranmillis, CastleCourt and Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon.

The café, formerly Café Chloe, officially opened last week with owners expressing gratitude for the outpouring of community support on their opening day.

“Thank you for an amazing opening day!” the duo shared on social media. “We’re feeling so grateful after such a fantastic first day at Rhiannon's Café.

"A huge thank you to everyone who came along to support us – it was wonderful to see so many smiling faces enjoying breakfast, lunch, and our sweet treats.”

They also praised their staff, calling them “amazing” and crediting their “hard work, energy, and kindness” for creating a welcoming atmosphere.

Carla Lockhart MP was also quick to congratulate the pair, posting a heartfelt message online: “Huge congratulations to my lovely friends Gordon and Rhiannon on a fantastic first day at Rhiannon's Café! The photo of you both is just class it perfectly captures the heart behind your new venture.

“Wishing you every success as you begin this exciting new chapter in Sitara Morgan Boutique. The café looks absolutely beautiful, and I’ve no doubt it will be a success.

“Looking forward to calling in soon for a wee cuppa and something sweet well done again to you both and the amazing team who made it all happen!”

Jonathan Buckley MLA also visited on opening day, calling the launch “an incredible achievement” and “a true testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of both Rhiannon and Gordon.”

He posted: “Wonderful to pop in and wish Rhiannon and Gordon all the best as they embarked on the next exciting chapter of their business journey with the opening of Rhiannon's Cafe.

“An incredible achievement and a true testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of both Rhiannon and Gordon not to mention the amazing support from their families.

“Wishing them every success as they continue to reach new heights. If you’re in the area, be sure to stop by and show your support!”

