Entrepreneurship skills charity Young Enterprise NI is bringing its annual Big Market back to St. George’s Market in Belfast.

The event on Wednesday, December 7 is being supported by local businesses Allstate Northern Ireland, EY, Ulster University Business School and Belfast City Council.

Young people taking part in the Young Enterprise Company Programme from schools across NI will host over 80 market stalls at the market, where they will trade with the public and face a judging panel of experienced business leaders.

The charity’s programmes give young people the experience of starting a real business with students making all the decisions about their business from the company name and product, to creating a business plan, managing their finances, and selling their products.

Young Enterprise CE, Carol Fitzsimons, said: “The big market brings hundreds of young entrepreneurs out of their schools and their comfort zones, to gain valuable experience in selling beyond their school communities. The students will gain practical experience that we know employers need and want from the next generation.

“Shoppers can expect a diverse range of market stalls and a good start to that important Christmas shopping season.”

Louise Kerr, senior manager, Allstate Northern Ireland, explained: “The Young Enterprise Big Market is a fantastic event. It is a chance to witness amazing innovation and creativity and meet the next generation of entrepreneurs and industry disruptors. It is a hub of excitement and energy. A truly unique experience and thrilling shopping opportunity for Christmas.”

Pat Beattie, technology consulting partner, EY Northern Ireland, continued: “The programme is a fantastic platform for these talented young entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and gain valuable real-world experience in the process. Such experience will stand them in good stead for the future and encourage them to pursue their entrepreneurial interests further.”

Dr Mary Boyd, acting head of the department of management, leadership and marketing, Ulster University Business School, added: “Supporting the next generation of budding entrepreneurs, the annual Big Market is a unique opportunity for our young people to turn their business ideas into reality and gain hands-on practical experience. Each year we continue to be impressed with the level of enthusiasm, professionalism and calibre of young people taking part in this programme.”

