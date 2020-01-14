Next local towns for Fibrus

Fibrus announces plans to roll out full fibre broadband to Castlewellan, Newcastle and Ballynahinchin the first half of 2020.

Building is already underway meaning that Fibrus full fibre broadband will be available to 15,000 homes and businesses in the first half of the year following the successful completion of its pilot project in Dundrum in 2019.

To support its investment progamme Fibrus has recruited a team of experienced professionals to assist with the plans inlcuding. David Armstrong joins as Sales and Marketing Director, Thomas Grant as Chief Technology Officer, Jenny Nuttall as Chief Finance Officer and Conor Harrison was recently appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Fibrus was founded by Conal Henry (Chairman) and Dominic Kearns (CEO).

Chief Executive Dominic Kearns said: “This is a big year for Fibrus as we begin a major investment programme in full fibre infrastructure in Northern Ireland. Our challenge is to build a scalable organisation that will assist delivering the next generation of digital infrastructure that will future proof communities for years to come.

“Fibrus is about creating an opportunity for the industry’s best talent to address the biggest opportunity in telecoms for decades and I think this announcement proves that we are well on our way.

“We have just commenced our build activity for the year and are on course to deliver 15,000 homes in the first half of this year. As the organisation matures and we bring in more people we hope to keep improving on our homes delivered year on year to assist the Government with its targets for 2025.”

Whilst the company has plans to wholesale its network in the future it intends to run its own retail division educating the market about the difference between fibre to the cabinet and full fibre services.

Kearns continued: “Consumers are being mis-lead into thinking they are buying fibre broadband from the phone companies when they are not. We support the calls from others in industry for honest and clear marketing around services.

“Our message is clear, and we will be asking consumers why buy your broadband from a phone company with an old copper network when you can buy full fibre broadband from a broadband company.”