Gareth Robinson, Finance Director at Progressive Building Society, Aubrey Bingham from Disability Sport NI and local artist Beth McComish.

Disability Sport NI commissioned local artist Beth McComish to visually depict all elements of their special partnership over the last four years.

The award-winning multi-disciplinary illustrator has subsequently created a charming, evocative piece detailing sporting image of NI Wheelchair Basketball, Boccia and Special Schools Sports Hall athletics.

Bearing ‘A Progressive Partnership’ slogan and logos of the two companies in the top corners, the picture reminds viewers that ‘Sport is for Everyone’ and specifically refers to ‘5 Star Challenges’, ‘NI Academies’ and ‘Wheelie Active Clubs’ – activities which the much-needed funding facilitates.

It also cites some of the powerful messages at the heart of the partnership including the need to ‘Promote physical and mental health’ and ‘Friendship and Fun’.

Beth, an Arts Care artist in residence at the Belfast Trust, has also used the medium of paint to throw a visual spotlight on the ‘inclusive programmes’ that have been made possible because of the Progressive/DSNI partnership.

Gareth Robinson, finance director at Progressive Building Society said the painting was a wonderful depiction of their partnership with DSNI, which plays such a vital role in society.

“The illustration is a pictorial representation of our partnership and the artwork depicts beautifully all the activities we help to support. Helping to increase access to disability sports activities and events across Northern Ireland, provided by DSNI, we are delighted to be part of that.”

Aubrey Bingham, community sport manager Disability Sport NI said the artwork was a celebration of a long, successful and important partnership with Progressive.

“Beth is a very versatile artist who works on a range of different projects from large scale installations to producing illustrated books,” they said.