Bathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly pictured with Head of Operations at Bathshack, Connor Dunlop, (right) as they accept the company’s eCommerce In-house Team of the Year Award at the recent Irish eCommerce Awards 2023. Credit Bathshack

Bathshack has eight showrooms across the NI and ROI (including Coleraine, Belfast Boucher and Duncrue, Lisburn, Antrim, Ballymena, Dublin and Cork) and a workforce of more than 100 employees.

The company won the eCommerce In-house Team of the Year Award, with Bathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly, also winning the Women in eCommerce Award.

“I was honoured to win the Women in eCommerce Award at the eComm Live Awards,” said Lorraine. “This award is fantastic recognition of the hard work of women in the eCommerce industry and it means a lot to me to have won it. There are some talented women in the industry doing amazing things and I’m

Bathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly, (left) accepting her Women in eCommerce Award at the Irish eCommerce Awards 2023. Credit Bathshack

honoured to be recognised as one.

“My team at Bathshack also won the eCommerce In-house Team of the Year Award. Our marketing and eCommerce team has been growing from strength-to-strength in the last 18 months and it’s amazing to see how far we’ve come. That success is all down to the teams you have – and ours is amazing. Well done to

everyone on the team!”