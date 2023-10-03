News you can trust since 1737
NI bathroom retailer scoops eCommerce In-house Team of the Year and Women in eCommerce Awards

Leading online bathroom retailer, Bathshack, took home not one, but two awards at this year’s Irish eCommerce Awards in Dublin and was highly commended in four other categories.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Bathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly pictured with Head of Operations at Bathshack, Connor Dunlop, (right) as they accept the company’s eCommerce In-house Team of the Year Award at the recent Irish eCommerce Awards 2023. Credit BathshackBathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly pictured with Head of Operations at Bathshack, Connor Dunlop, (right) as they accept the company’s eCommerce In-house Team of the Year Award at the recent Irish eCommerce Awards 2023. Credit Bathshack
Bathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly pictured with Head of Operations at Bathshack, Connor Dunlop, (right) as they accept the company’s eCommerce In-house Team of the Year Award at the recent Irish eCommerce Awards 2023. Credit Bathshack

Bathshack has eight showrooms across the NI and ROI (including Coleraine, Belfast Boucher and Duncrue, Lisburn, Antrim, Ballymena, Dublin and Cork) and a workforce of more than 100 employees.

The company won the eCommerce In-house Team of the Year Award, with Bathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly, also winning the Women in eCommerce Award.

“I was honoured to win the Women in eCommerce Award at the eComm Live Awards,” said Lorraine. “This award is fantastic recognition of the hard work of women in the eCommerce industry and it means a lot to me to have won it. There are some talented women in the industry doing amazing things and I’m

Bathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly, (left) accepting her Women in eCommerce Award at the Irish eCommerce Awards 2023. Credit BathshackBathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly, (left) accepting her Women in eCommerce Award at the Irish eCommerce Awards 2023. Credit Bathshack
Bathshack’s Marketing and eCommerce Manager, Lorraine Kelly, (left) accepting her Women in eCommerce Award at the Irish eCommerce Awards 2023. Credit Bathshack
honoured to be recognised as one.

“My team at Bathshack also won the eCommerce In-house Team of the Year Award. Our marketing and eCommerce team has been growing from strength-to-strength in the last 18 months and it’s amazing to see how far we’ve come. That success is all down to the teams you have – and ours is amazing. Well done to

everyone on the team!”

Bathshack was shortlisted for a total of six accolades in this year’s awards, which took place on Friday, September 22 at The Round Room in The Mansion House, Dublin. Dublin. The Northern Ireland-based company was subsequently highly commended in all its remaining award categories, including the DIY, Home, Furniture & Interior Design eCommerce Website of the Year, B2C eCommerce Website of the Year, Customer Service and Business Growth Awards.