BDO Northern Ireland announced the growth plans as it reaffirms local investment and jobs boosts at its new office on Donegal Square.

The company, which employs more than 150 people, expect its workforce to grow in early 2023 across its senior client services, with plans to welcome more young talent through scholarship and intern opportunities.

Speaking at the opening of their new city centre office, BDO NI managing partner, Brian Murphy, said: “Like every business across the region and indeed globally, we faced many challenges as a result of the pandemic but thanks to the commitment and hard work of clients and staff we have emerged in a strong position to continue our growth plans and invest further in the local NI marketplace.

“Our new office, located on Donegal Square, is another example of our continued commitment to investing in Northern Ireland. We have accelerated new technological products to meet the growing demands of our workforce and clients, offering real choice in how we work together and provide our expert service to the business community.

“With plans for continued growth in the year ahead, we are well placed to support ambitious, innovative and resilient businesses, who themselves are supporting the local economy.”

BDO NI has been serving clients for over 30 years, continually adapting to the changing business environment. In June last year, the company launched its new agile working framework, facilitating a sustainable work life balance and delivering long-term benefits for both the business and employee.

A recent staff survey indicated that 91% of BDO NI employees feel that they had freedom to choose how and when they worked, while 84% stated that they were happy with their work-life balance. There was also a 29% increase in the number of staff who feel they are empowered in their role as a result of agile working being introduced.

Nigel Harra, senior partner at BDO NI, added: “Whilst we have adapted to many changes in the business environment over the last 30 years, nothing has been more challenging than adapting to a global pandemic. We have listened to the needs and demands of both our staff and clients and developed several working solutions that we are confident will stand the test of time.

“These new ways of working will further contribute to our ability to attract and retain the next generation of talent across the industry. We have increased our workforce to 150 in recent years and as well as direct hires, this has included people coming through our local university mentoring and award programmes, as well as many being supported through the post graduate diploma by the firm. This allows us to recruit the brightest and best in the country feeding our future plans to grow even further in the coming years.”

BDO NI’s new office space has been designed with a focus on supporting employee wellbeing and includes more collaborative working areas and state of the art technology to support hybrid meetings and multi locational events.

