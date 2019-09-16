NI businessman Darren Donnelly pulls out of plans to buy Wrightbus

NI businessman Darren Donnelly has pulled out of the running to buy Wrightbus, it has been confirmed.

In a statement issued today said that whilst Mr Donnelly had emerged as the potential acquirer of Wrightbus, he has since withdrawn from discussions regarding the purchase of the company.

The spokesperson said: “Whilst discussions had been ongoing over the past number of weeks, Mr Donnelly has confirmed that he has withdrawn from the process and is no longer pursuing the potential purchase of the Wrightbus company. Mr Donnelly has no further comment to make at this time.”