Digg Mama’s Caroline O’Neill will be sharing her culinary talents by cooking delicious recipes for her family and visiting a farms in Omagh

Northern Ireland businesswoman and social media star is lending her support to this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

As an ambassador, Caroline O'Neill from Dungannon and well known by her handle, Digg Mama, will be sharing her culinary talents by cooking delicious recipes for her family featuring products from Moy Park and Farm Quality Assured Lamb endorsed by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

These demonstrations will be shared across her social media platforms, offering followers a taste of the farm-to-fork experience.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, taking place from Friday, June 14 to Sunday 16, is a unique opportunity for families, individuals, farming and culinary enthusiasts to visit working farms across Northern Ireland.

Upwards of 15,000 people are expected to attend the free to attend event which is run by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and aims to educate the public about modern farming practices and the critical role agriculture plays in the local economy.

She explained: I’m very excited to be an ambassador for Bank of Ireland UK Open Farm Weekend for the first time!

“This is a great year for you to take part in the weekend as there are 14 fantastic working farms that will be open to the public across Saturday, June 15 and Sunday 16.

“This initiative, run by Ulster Farmers' Union is free to attend, no booking is required and farm families are ready to open their gates, showcase what they grow or produce on their farm and share what a day in their life is like!

“Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing delicious family friendly recipes featuring products from Moy Park and Farm Quality Assured Lamb, supported by the Livestock and Meat Commission NI (LMC NI).

“I’ll be posting as I go across my socials, giving you all a taste of the farm-to-fork experience.

“In addition to cooking, I will be visiting one of the participating farms, Beatties Glenpark Farm near Omagh. I’ll explore and highlight their preparations for the weekend, providing a sneak peek into the daily lives of Northern Ireland’s farmers and showcasing the hard work that goes into producing our local food. Stay tuned for more updates and join me in celebrating our amazing local farmers!”

