Part of the popular ‘Business Breakfast with Bank of Ireland’ series, the event is designed to help marketers operating in all sectors to discover more about how emerging trends in branding, advertising and communications can be utilised as catalysts for business growth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn directly from exemplars including Hilary Quinn, marketing director, Diageo Ireland, as well as Jeremy Poots and Paul Martin, joint managing partners at brand and advertising agency, Mammoth. The breakfast event will also provide delegates with the opportunity to network and learn from their peers in the profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of places are remaining for NI Chamber members. To register visit NI Chamber website.

The Business Breakfast Series with Bank of Ireland is part of NI Chamber’s Lean Grow Excel Programme, delivered in partnership with SME Partner, Power NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad