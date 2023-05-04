News you can trust since 1737
NI Chamber and Bank of Ireland invite marketers to breakfast

NI Chamber and Bank of Ireland are set to host a business breakfast specifically for marketing and communications professionals on Friday, May 12 in Custom House, Belfast.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th May 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:34 BST

Part of the popular ‘Business Breakfast with Bank of Ireland’ series, the event is designed to help marketers operating in all sectors to discover more about how emerging trends in branding, advertising and communications can be utilised as catalysts for business growth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn directly from exemplars including Hilary Quinn, marketing director, Diageo Ireland, as well as Jeremy Poots and Paul Martin, joint managing partners at brand and advertising agency, Mammoth. The breakfast event will also provide delegates with the opportunity to network and learn from their peers in the profession.

A limited number of places are remaining for NI Chamber members. To register visit NI Chamber website.

The Business Breakfast Series with Bank of Ireland is part of NI Chamber’s Lean Grow Excel Programme, delivered in partnership with SME Partner, Power NI.

Pictured Olivia Stewart, senior communications & engagement manager, NI Chamber, Paul Martin, joint managing partner, Mammoth, Mark Cunningham, head of regional business centres, Business Banking NI, Bank of Ireland and Jeremy Poots, joint managing partner, MammothPictured Olivia Stewart, senior communications & engagement manager, NI Chamber, Paul Martin, joint managing partner, Mammoth, Mark Cunningham, head of regional business centres, Business Banking NI, Bank of Ireland and Jeremy Poots, joint managing partner, Mammoth
