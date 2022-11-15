The partnership will see them host an event focused specifically on trading with Europe on Tuesday, December 6 in the Grand Central Hotel, Belfast (8.30am – 10.30am). It will help any firm whose supply chain, customer base or staff are based in Europe to better understand issues in relation to people and access to labour, as well as standards including dual regulatory markings and strategies to deal with divergence.

Tanya Anderson, head of business support and international at NI Chamber, explained: “The support of our International Champions enables NI Chamber to provide technical expertise, training and advice specific to the needs of companies in NI. That is critical as we work to help local firms grow globally. Recently, we’ve been delighted to welcome Eversheds Sutherland as a new International Champion. Together with Queen’s University and our own team of in-house experts, it makes for a really worthwhile partnership.”

Alan Connell, managing partner, Eversheds Sutherland, said: “Eversheds Sutherland is delighted to become the NI Chamber’s International Champion. As the largest and most established international law firm on the island of Ireland, our clients and partners based in NI benefit from the wider global offering and local expertise of Eversheds Sutherland.

“Providing quality, innovation and consistency in service delivery around the globe from over 70 offices in more than 30 countries, Eversheds Sutherland combines local legal knowledge with global reach. Our team of locally based lawyers in NI understand the challenges and complexities which internationally focused clients face in terms of people, regulation, standards, data, and more. Whether it’s an employment, litigation, financial services, tax or property issue, Eversheds Sutherland are ready to support and advise businesses and organisations to ensure success.”

Alistair Stewart, head of public engagement at Queen’s University Belfast, added: “Queen’s has been a proud patron and International Champion for many years and I am delighted that we will continue to strengthen our long standing relationship with them and their members in 2022/2023.

“Fostering international partnerships and creating a diverse and inclusive campus are core to our mission as a local and global university. We currently have more than 120 global partnerships and we are forging further alliances with leading institutions in the USA, the Middle East and Asia, particularly in China, and India.

“At Queen’s, we foster an environment where local impact and global ambition pervades all our activities.

“We have a strong track record of turning R&D investment into economic impact and have been named the UK’s top University for Entrepreneurial Impact for two years in a row.

“We continue to support our outstanding students and staff to conduct leading-edge education and research, focused on the needs of society. In particular, the University is at the forefront of developing new thinking and technologies in key areas such as health and life sciences, digital ICT, advanced manufacturing and agri-food.

“We look forward to drawing on our local knowledge, national expertise and global presence to help local businesses at whatever stage of the journey they are at and wherever they are located.”

