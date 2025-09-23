Collaboration will align business needs with academic excellence to support sustainable growth and global competitiveness

NI Chamber and Queen’s University Belfast have announced a landmark strategic partnership designed to strengthen collaboration between business and academia in support of sustainable economic growth.

This new partnership will see two of Northern Ireland’s most influential institutions combine their expertise, networks, and insights to create new opportunities for innovation, investment, and international engagement. By working more closely together, NI Chamber, Queen’s University and Queen’s Business School aim to better align the needs of industry with world-class research and teaching, supporting Northern Ireland’s global ambitions.

As part of the partnership, the organisations will produce a Quarterly Business Survey, offering real-time insights into the challenges and opportunities facing firms across Northern Ireland. Drawing on the combined strengths of NI Chamber’s extensive business membership and Queen’s University’s academic expertise, the survey will provide policymakers, investors, and business leaders with robust, evidence-based analysis to inform decision-making.

In addition, NI Chamber and Queen’s University will collaborate on a programme of high-level engagements, including with the UK government and the US administration, each designed to ensure that the voice of the region’s business community is heard at the highest levels of office. The first of those will take place at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool next week, where the partners are set to host a fringe event.

Welcoming the partnership, Queen’s President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Ian Greer, said: “Both Queen’s and the Northern Ireland Chamber have a shared heritage of excellence on this island stretching back two centuries and this partnership builds on our long-standing relationship.

“Combining the global reputation of Queen’s as a top-200 University, our triple-accredited Business School which ranks in the top 1% worldwide, and the Chamber’s significant policy influence, will be a powerful step forward in maximising Northern Ireland’s economic impact regionally, and globally. Formalising our partnership will enable us to deliver the evidence-based insights, graduate talent and innovation needed to shape economic policy and drive growth.”

Ryan Feeney, Suzanne Wylie, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Joanne Mallon and Julie McCandless announce a new strategic partnership between NI Chamber and Queen’s University Belfast

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber added: “This partnership underscores a shared vision: to position Northern Ireland as a dynamic, knowledge-driven economy with the capability and ambition to thrive on the global stage.