NI Chamber appoints Suzanne Wylie as new chief executive

Former chief executive of Belfast City Council and CEO of the Government of Jersey, Suzanne Wylie will take up her new role at NI Chamber in the summer

By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:14 GMT

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NI Chamber) is delighted to announce that Suzanne Wylie will take up the role of chief executive, replacing Ann McGregor who announced earlier this year that she was stepping down after 15 successful years at the helm.

Suzanne was formerly chief executive of Belfast City Council until January 2022 when she was appointed chief executive officer of the Government of Jersey. She is expected to take up her new role at NI Chamber in summer of this year.

President of NI Chamber Gillian McAuley welcomed Suzanne’s appointment.

She added: “Replacing Ann was always going to be a challenge after her long and successful track record at NI Chamber.

"However, we are delighted that Suzanne, with all her extensive experience and expertise, will be our new chief executive. Businesses in Northern Ireland face a multitude of challenges at the moment but there is also immense opportunity as the region emerges as the ideal location for business expansion.

"Under Suzanne’s leadership, NI Chamber will continue to work with businesses across all sectors to give them a voice to their issues and to promote sustained economic growth in Northern Ireland.

“Exciting times lie ahead for Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and I look forward to working closely with Suzanne as we continue to maximise our impact and potential.”

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce & Industry is delighted to announce that Suzanne Wylie will take up the role of chief executive
Former NI Chamber chief executive Ann McGregor announced earlier this year that she was stepping down after 15 successful years at the helm
