Lace up and get moving – join fellow professionals for a weekly 5K every Friday morning in Ormeau Park
NI Chamber is inviting businesspeople to lace up their trainers and join a pop-up run club this summer.
Delivered with the support of GLL, the run club is a fun and informal initiative designed to support wellbeing and encourage colleagues to get active before the working day begins.
Kicking-off on Friday, July 25 until the end of August, the run will happen every Friday morning at 8am in Ormeau Park, Belfast. This social 5K is open to all NI Chamber members and friends and all fitness levels welcome.
To register visit here.
