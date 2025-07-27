NI Chamber is inviting businesspeople to lace up their trainers and join a pop-up run club this summer

By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Jul 2025, 20:59 BST
NI Chamber launches summer pop-up run club for members. Pictured is Stuart Anderson, director of Public Affairs, NI Chamber and Gareth Kirk, regional director, GLL
Lace up and get moving – join fellow professionals for a weekly 5K every Friday morning in Ormeau Park

NI Chamber is inviting businesspeople to lace up their trainers and join a pop-up run club this summer.

Delivered with the support of GLL, the run club is a fun and informal initiative designed to support wellbeing and encourage colleagues to get active before the working day begins.

Kicking-off on Friday, July 25 until the end of August, the run will happen every Friday morning at 8am in Ormeau Park, Belfast. This social 5K is open to all NI Chamber members and friends and all fitness levels welcome.

To register visit here.

