Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has launched a new calendar of breakfast events, designed to inspire people working in a range of core business functions.

Now in its second year, The Business Breakfast Series in partnership with Bank of Ireland is designed to provide managers in a range of business areas with the opportunity to learn from their peers and make new connections. This year, the series will focus on those working in HR and marketing teams, as well as anyone responsible for change management and leading on innovation.

The first event in the 2023 series takes place on Friday, February 24 in Galgorm Resort & Spa and is open to those working in HR, people management and employee engagement roles across any sector.

The theme is ‘Paying Attention to Retention’, with a focus on retaining top talent and inspiring loyalty in a buoyant and expanding job market. Attendees will hear from a panel of expert speakers including Ruth Cunningham, head of HR at PR and content agency Smarts and Sinead Carville, chief administrative officer at FinTrU.

The Business Breakfast Series in partnership with Bank of Ireland is delivered as part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel Programme, which is supported by NI Chamber’s SME Partner, Power NI.

For more information on the range of upcoming events in this series, visit the NI Chamber website.

