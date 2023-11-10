The Chamber President also heaped praise on the local businesspeople for being ‘ agile and ambitious’, singling out some of the region’s most innovative firms for their global success

Paul Murnaghan, regional director for BT Business in Northern Ireland, Johnny Sexton, Cathal Geoghegan, president, NI Chamber and Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber pictured at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry President’s Banquet 2023 at the ICC Belfast. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has stressed the case for a restored, fully functioning and sustainability funded Executive to help businesses fulfill their truest potential.

Addressing an audience of more than 900 business and political leaders at the 2023 President’s Banquet in ICC Belfast, Cathal Geoghegan, said: “Tackling Northern Ireland’s fiscal challenges is the region’s greatest opportunity to ensure stability through public sector and societal transformation for decades to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The most recent budget set by the Secretary of State was uncomfortable reading but without discussion and answers about how Northern Ireland is funded from Westminster, it is a challenge we will face on repeat.

Cathal Geoghegan, president of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry addressed more than 900 business, political and civic leaders at the 2023 NI Chamber President’s Banquet in ICC Belfast. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“At NI Chamber, we have long argued that a restored Executive must not only be capable of making tough decisions, but it must also be sustainably funded, recognising the issue of need.”

Speaking about the need for restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive, Mr. Geoghegan: “It’s frustrating that for yet another year, at this time, indeed on this stage, we must ask ‘when do we get our government back?’”

He continued: “We are fast approaching 650 days without an Executive – that's a milestone no one in this room wants to see. Because for all of us, that’s vital time lost for decisions about spending and overdue reforms on health, climate change, planning and so much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we’ve repeatedly stressed, a fully-functioning, stable Executive is our most urgent priority. But we must be clear, we want an Executive that lasts, that takes tough decisions and delivers on its priorities.”

The black-tie event was attended by a host of political and civic leaders. Speaking directly to the representatives of the five main political parties in the room, Cathal proposed a partnership approach to the in-tray of issues awaiting new Ministers: “Business understands the scale of the challenge ahead of you.

“We want to work in partnership with a new Executive, helping you to move beyond defining problems, to designing solutions. The membership of NI Chamber, the leadership represented here tonight, is an unrivalled resource and it’s ready to start co-designing and co-delivering on workable, innovative new ideas, right now.”

The Chamber President heaped praise on the businesspeople in the room for the resilience they’ve demonstrated, singling out some of the region’s most innovative firms for their outstanding global success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Whatever the challenges, I know that our members will remain confident and resilient. Our companies are agile and ambitious and quick to adapt to changing circumstances. They want the growth of Northern Ireland to continue. They want our global impact to expand.

“But be under no doubt we need a restored and renewed Executive with a clear ambition for boosting economic growth if our businesses are really going to realise their true potential.”

The 2023 President’s Banquet was delivered in partnership with NI Chamber’s Communications Partner, BT, as well as supporting sponsors ABL, Barclays, Cathedral Eye Clinic and Tughans, in addition to drinks reception sponsor, Vanrath.

Paul Murnaghan, regional director for BT Business in Northern Ireland, added: “As one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers and as a successful global company, at BT we share the Chamber’s ambition, drive and commitment to support business renewal and growth for local companies in what continues to be a challenging business environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northern Ireland may be small in size but it continues to make a big impact on the global stage. It has never been more important that leading local businesses continue to come together to network at events like this, in order to collaborate and lead the way in innovation, forward thinking solutions and retaining talent here. This will help to ensure that we drive investment in a time of political and economic uncertainty in order to continue to rebuild and grow businesses and the local economy.”