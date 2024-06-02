Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The manifesto prioritises the Westminster-based policy levers which it believes will best support business and economic growth in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NI Chamber) has published a business-led manifesto ahead of the UK General Election.

The manifesto prioritises the Westminster-based policy levers which it believes will best support business and economic growth in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Mission: Business Growth' has been created along with Stratagem and developed in partnership with member businesses and trade bodies in a variety of sectors.

It has been launched in front of an audience of business and political leaders in Ulster University, Belfast.

Its top priorities include a renewed partnership, a new fiscal framework, building a competitive proposition, growing beyond these shores, reducing near market red tape, and a workforce and workplace of the future.

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber said: "In anticipation of a General Election, NI Chamber has been working hard for many months, to prepare businesses and political leaders both ahead of polling day and for the next government. That has led us to the publication of ‘Mission: Business Growth’ a thoughtfully and constructively curated document prepared with one mission in mind – a prosperous, productive and competitive economy which serves business, society and the next generation better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NI Chamber) has published a business-led manifesto ahead of the UK General Election. Picture is Belfast

"The collective aspiration of business leaders across Northern Ireland is a stable and flourishing economy; one which is sustainability funded and supported by government policies which deliver clarity and certainty for investors and indigenous firms alike. Now more than ever, businesses across all sectors need help to realise their growth potential through policies which match the scale of their own ambition."

She added: "Business wants to play a pivotal role, investing and innovating alongside a UK government which is committed to delivering in partnership. Developed in consultation with our members and partners, our recommendations are designed to incentivise innovation, improve productivity and enhance Northern Ireland’s reputation as a global leader."

The manifesto has been published ahead of polling day on Thursday, 4 July and available to read online.