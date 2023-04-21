The Regional Networking series is designed to provide member companies in all sectors across the province with opportunities to network and make new connections with people outside of their own industries, as well as learn from expert speakers on a host of pertinent topics.

Registration is now open for the next event in the series, which will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at 9.30am in Magheramorne Estate, Larne.

Encouraging businesspeople to use the series as an opportunity to expand their networks, Christopher Morrow, Head of Communications & Engagement at NI Chamber, said: “The Regional Networking series encompasses some of the most popular events in NI Chamber’s calendar, so we’re delighted to partner with NIE Networks again for 2023. It gets consistently excellent feedback from delegates, who tell us that attending is an ideal way to build their network in new locations and learn from others they may not routinely encounter. Many also find it a great way to meet potential customers and partners. We encourage anyone who is interested in building their network to come along.”

Ian Hunter, commercial manager at NIE Network Connections, added: “NIE Networks is pleased to continue this partnership with NI Chamber. The Regional Networking series is a fantastic way to meet new people and open up potential business relationships. We know from experience that it’s successful in helping attendees to increase their own visibility, make impactful connections and in turn, creates opportunities for business growth.”

To register for the next Regional Networking event in Larne, please visit the NI Chamber website. It is free for NI Chamber members to attend and costs £50 for non-members.

