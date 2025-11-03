On Thursday, November 6, NI Chamber will host its annual Meet the Buyer; an event designed to connect buyers with significant procurement needs with suppliers in the local market. Pictured is Dan Owens (Belfast International Airport), Suzanne Wylie (NI Chamber) and Tanya Anderson (Bank of Ireland)

More than 230 one-to-one meetings will take place as buyers including Belfast International Airport, Heathrow and Translink seek new suppliers across Northern Ireland

On Thursday (November 6), NI Chamber will host its annual Meet the Buyer, an event designed to connect buyers with significant procurement needs with suppliers in the local market.

The event is one of NI Chamber’s flagship business development initiatives, aimed at strengthening local supply chains and helping its member companies to identify new commercial opportunities. Delivered in partnership with Bank of Ireland, this year’s event will facilitate more than 230 one-to-one meetings.

Among the buyers attending will be representatives from Belfast International Airport, which is currently undertaking a £100m five-year investment programme. Other large organisations searching for new suppliers include Heathrow, Navantia UK, Translink, Belfast City Council, SONI, Hastings Hotels, Choice Housing, NI Water, NIE Networks, AG Building and Paving, Tobermore and Ryobi.

On the day, they will each have facilitated meetings with local firms providing everything from electrical and facilities maintenance, to office and IT equipment, marketing and professional services.

Attendees will also enjoy beneficial networking opportunities and learn from subject matter experts discussing brand identity, driving sales and business growth strategies.

The 2025 Meet the Buyer will take place in Kingfisher Country Estate, Templepatrick on Thursday, November 6 between 8.30am -1.30pm. Networking tickets are available to book online now.