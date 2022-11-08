Northern Ireland Chamber’s 2022 President’s Banquet is set to be a celebration of ‘Big Ideas’, marking the positive contribution that ‘light-bulb’ moments from businesspeople across the province make to life and work.

The black-tie event takes place on Thursday, November 24 in ICC Belfast.

Best-selling author and TV presenter Richard Osman will headline the entertainment line-up.

The creator and co-presenter of BBC quiz show Pointless, his career in television and comedy spans more than two decades.

In conversation with broadcaster Craig Doyle, Richard will share exclusive insights into the light-bulb moments which inspired his own record-breaking books and the ideas which led him to develop some of television’s most-loved programmes.

The event is sponsored by Northern Ireland Chamber’s Communications Partner BT, along with supporting sponsors ABL, Tughans and Tourism Northern Ireland, as well as drinks reception sponsor, Vanrath.

A very limited number of places are remaining.

