Boris Johnson will welcome 28 organisations from Northern Ireland into Downing Street for a reception

A total of 28 organisations from across the Province have the chance to demonstrate their products, services and expertise as part of the ‘Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase’.

The event at the QEII today, which will be opened by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, is a highlight of the NIO’s programme to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland and is supported by the Department for International Trade and Invest Northern Ireland.

The showcase will come after a Number 10 reception hosted by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning and a City of London Corporation reception which took place last night at London’s Guildhall.

Northern Ireland’s universities – Queen’s University and Ulster University – are among the exhibitors who represent a cross section of the key sectors within the local economy, including financial services, fintech (financial technology), health and life sciences, ICT, advanced manufacturing and cyber security.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Today I will welcome businesses from across Northern Ireland to 10 Downing Street as they showcase their products and services to new markets, from the Tayto crisp to vital healthcare products helping doctors carry out lifesaving work.

“This year we are celebrating the huge contribution Northern Ireland has made to our country over the past 100 years and looking ahead to the enormous potential of its employers and innovators.

Secretary of State for Brandon Lewis said: “This showcase is an ideal forum to show the positive contribution of Northern Ireland firms to the UK economy, and reinforces the UK Government’s commitment to build back better by creating opportunities for businesses to flourish through trade.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “Northern Ireland is a place of innovation, looking forward with optimism to tomorrow’s opportunities.

“The businesses and organisations present at this showcase are a representation of that vibrancy and creativity, and I applaud all those involved in this wonderful event.”

As well as the exhibition and an innovation platform for 12 start ups, the showcase will feature keynote speakers including Northern Ireland’s special envoy to the US, Trevor Ringland, who will give a speech on (FDI) Foreign Direct Investment.

