NI company bringing new diabetes technology to the UK
Designed for use at home, Glowcose connects to a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and reflects real-time blood sugar levels through ambient light - no screens, numbers or alerts. It’s a quiet visual layer of reassurance for parents, carers and children managing T1D.
“Glowcose felt like something our family had been waiting for,” said Paul McCaw, founder and director of Lewcose and a parent of a child with Type 1 diabetes.
“We didn’t want another medical-looking device. We needed something that helped us live with diabetes - not around it. Glowcose fits into our home, it helps our son Lewis understand what’s happening with his body, and it gives us peace of mind without having to constantly reach for a phone.”
Paul, a father of three from Lisburn, launched Lewcose after months of broken sleep, worry and alarm fatigue.
Like many parents of children with T1D, he was waking throughout the night to check glucose levels - a routine that meant unlocking phones, opening apps, working out ranges and reacting in the dark.
“Now I can glance at the soft glow coming from Lewis’s room. The colour tells me everything. If it’s green, he’s in range. If it’s red or purple, I know what to do. I don’t even need to get out of bed unless I have to.”
Glowcose turns complex data into simple colour. For families, that means one less thing to decode in the middle of the night, and one more way to feel calm and in control.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.