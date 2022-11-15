Throughout 2022 CITB NI has been working alongside its regional network of Northern Ireland construction ambassadors to promote careers in construction and future initiatives through its Construction Ambassador programme.

The programme helps promote career opportunities within the industry via ambassador visits to schools and attending careers events. Ambassadors come from throughout the Northern Ireland construction sector and provide a real-life perspective of working in the industry.

Those that recently took part include McLaughlin & Harvey, Henry Bros, Constructtuition, Farrans, Gilbert Ash and William & Henry Alexander (Civil Engineering) Limited.

Throughout the numerous forums, companies provided first-hand information, interact with potential new entrants and careers influencers as well as offered support and advice to the students.

Any teachers interested in a visit from a construction ambassador and for further information on ‘Build Your Career - A Future in Construction’ careers information visit here.

