News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

NI construction firms take part in CITB NI Forum

NI construction firms take part in ‘Build Your Career - A Future in Construction’

By Claire Cartmill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 12:22pm

Throughout 2022 CITB NI has been working alongside its regional network of Northern Ireland construction ambassadors to promote careers in construction and future initiatives through its Construction Ambassador programme.

The programme helps promote career opportunities within the industry via ambassador visits to schools and attending careers events. Ambassadors come from throughout the Northern Ireland construction sector and provide a real-life perspective of working in the industry.

Those that recently took part include McLaughlin & Harvey, Henry Bros, Constructtuition, Farrans, Gilbert Ash and William & Henry Alexander (Civil Engineering) Limited.

Most Popular

Throughout the numerous forums, companies provided first-hand information, interact with potential new entrants and careers influencers as well as offered support and advice to the students.

Any teachers interested in a visit from a construction ambassador and for further information on ‘Build Your Career - A Future in Construction’ careers information visit here.

Read More
The £85m Belfast office development welcomes AXA Insurance and MCS Group

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Taking part in the recent Construction Ambassadors forum were Shauna Young, McLaughlin & Harvey, Amanda Stevenson, CITB NI, Shannon McGilligan, Henry Bros, Nicola McCracken, Lorna Hagan, Constructtuition, Lindsay Galbraith, Farrans, Claire McGeary, Gilbert Ash, Ciara McDevitt, Gilbert Ash, Wendy Beatty, William & Henry Alexander (Civil Engineering) Limited, William McMullan, CITB NI, Joanne Graham, Gilbert Ash, Maria Bradley, Gilbert Ash, Peter Kerr, Dawson Wam
Northern Ireland