NI consumer confidence ‘highest in a decade’ claims Danske Bank

The bank's consumer score chart - the most recent score is not on here, but it would be the highest on the whole chart

The major high street bank uses something called a “consumer confidence index” score.

It is based on a survey of people (understood to number around 1,000), where questions include things like how their household financial position will change over the next 12 months.

The bank then comes up with a score based on the answers; basically, the higher the score, the more confident the purchasing public are.

Its figures show that, for the second quarter of 2021, the confidence score had risen to 149 – up from 137 in the previous quarter.

And this most recent score stands some 27 points higher than the same period in 2020.

In fact, a long-term look at the bank’s confidence scores show that 149 is the highest score since the credit crunch hit, all the way back in 2008.

This long-term pattern shows that the confidence score was low during 2008, went on to plunge even deeper in 2012 (all the way down to the mid-90s), before re-bounding to present levels.

The bank links the current soaring score to the vaccine roll-out programme.

A press release from the bank said that, when asked what had the largest positive impact on their confidence levels, “48% of people highlighted the coronavirus vaccine programme”.

Asked what had the largest negative impact on their outlook, the bank said that “40% of respondents said the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland made them feel less confident.”

This comes amidst political unrest linked to red tape which the Northern Ireland Protocol has imposed on firms moving goods to and from NI.

