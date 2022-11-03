Northern Ireland designer outlet, The Boulevard has pulled a cracker ahead of the Christmas rush announcing the arrival of four new tenants this week.

Yankee Candle is the first to open at Banbridge retail park. The well-loved candle brand is taking a 1,733sq ft unit close to existing tenants Nike and M&S and will be joined by fashion brands James Lakeland and AKAwear in early November, taking units of 2,163sq ft and 1,136sq ft respectively.

Regional department store, Houstons will also set up shop at The Boulevard, bringing its eclectic mix of women’s fashion to a 2436sq ft unit, having enjoyed years of loyal custom at neighbouring Banbridge high street.

The new arrivals will collectively create 20 local jobs – a further boost to the local economy on the back of continued investment in the scheme by landlord Lotus Property.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, said: “With Christmas just six weeks away, we’re delighted to welcome our new tenants offering our customers an exciting mix of quality products and fantastic deals.

“Despite the economic climate, we’re optimistic about continued growth both in terms of footfall and sales, and even more so now that we’ve added to the portfolio of brands here on site. The Boulevard has always welcomed traffic from both sides of the border but we are seeing more licence plates from the south of Ireland at the moment, due to the weak pound, which is offering the shopper a lot more bang for their buck, on top of the continuous discount offer of up to 70% off RRP from our retailers; and really helping drive footfall and sales.”

Aisling Lawless, asset manager at Lotus Property, explained: “The interest we’re seeing in The Boulevard and NI as a whole, is testament to a confident consumer and a strong retail and leisure market as shoppers continue to want quality products and value for money – not always an easy combination to find.

“The Boulevard is going from strength to strength as we welcome more brands to its roster to join an already impressive mix.”

Chloe Doone, colleague of Yankee Candle store and Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard pictured opening new store at The Boulevard

