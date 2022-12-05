It’s no secret that there is a big skills shortage in the sector and Diversity Mark have set out to work with local manufacturing and engineering organisations in order to ensure a bright future for the sector.

Nuala Murphy, director at Diversity Mark, explained: “The Diversity Mark accreditation is open to any organisation, but we are at present hearing a lot from those within the manufacturing and engineering industries that change is needed.

"As a result, we are at present working with a lot of organisations within this industry to enable and facilitate that necessary change by providing them with the structure and format with which to do so. It is a sector in particular need of a D&I strategy to gain better engagement with potential employees and pave the way for a successful future as an industry in which the employees of tomorrow want to work.

“Gone are the days when people are simply happy to have a job. Potential employees wants to know what potential employers are doing to build a workplace they’re both comfortable in and proud of.”

Manufacturing firm, Terex is a global organisation with a number of sites across NI that has recently signed up as a signatory with Diversity Mark and are now working towards bronze accreditation.

Barry Taylor, senior operations director, said: “As a multi-national organisation, founded in the USA, Terex in NI is likely five-10 years behind our US counterparts. We are at the start of our diversity journey, but we have a vision and a plan to improve, and this is where Diversity Mark comes in. They are working with us on our journey towards Bronze accreditation by assisting, supporting and guiding us to create and meet goals, they are helping us to better understand the conversations we need to be having and to also offering us the opportunity to learn from a network of other organisations at many different stages of their Diversity and Inclusion journey.

“A happy, contented workforce will be braver, more creative and more productive which will lead to a higher performing team – no matter what department they are employed in, and I believe that this will absolutely improve business performance and innovation.”

Organisations that embrace diversity are beating the competition, Nuala, continued: “By being somewhere people want to work you will create a happy and productive team. By attracting a variety of people you will address your skills shortages, reduce staff turnover, increase creativity and increase profitability. When your employees feel included, you can expect innovation to increase by a staggering 83%. Imagine what that could lead to!

“By opening up your recruitment drive and thinking outside the box about how to do that, you will have greater access to a more diverse pool of candidates therefore increasing your chance of finding the right person for the job.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that we live in a world where everyone has access to your organisations moral code, social responsibility is important to potential employees and therefore it must be important to you. By working towards accreditation, you are telling the world that you are committed to a fairer workplace for all.”

