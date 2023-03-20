NI expert paves the way for International Standard for Innovation
Charlie Tuxworth, managing partner at Northern Ireland innovation consultancy, Celsio, has been invited to lead the creation of a global standard for innovation.
Based in Belfast, Celsio works with businesses around the world to streamline their processes, create new approaches, and drive innovation.
Working with International Standards Organisation (ISO) and National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), Charlie has laid the foundations for a new international framework for innovation competency, which would fall within the ISO suite of standards for innovation management.
As an international innovation expert with a strong interest in aligning innovation skills with the needs of industry, Charlie was asked by ISO to lead the research and design of a new framework in partnership with global experts, industry professionals, and academics.
Such a framework will be invaluable for organisations wanting to cultivate innovation skills, evaluate innovation performance and champion a culture of innovation within their teams.
Charlie explained: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to lead this project and to collaborate with truly world class innovation experts. This project can only help to raise NI’s innovation credentials, and the competency framework it creates will benefit anyone driving innovation in their own organisations.”
Ulster University Business School (UUBS) has worked closely with Charlie before around innovation skills and will provide academic input and oversight as the project develops.
Dr Shirley Davey from UUBS, continued: “Innovation is vital for organisations of all sizes today. We are excited to be collaborating with Charlie and the team at Celsio who have an excellent understanding of international best practice combined with real-world experience in innovation management and strategy. That experience will be invaluable to this important work and will enable companies in NI to be at the forefront of innovation competency development globally.”