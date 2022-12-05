Burren Balsamics in Armagh, an artisan maker of fruit-infused vinegars, is the only food business to be named an Export Champion for Northern Ireland by the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) for its outstanding sales in international markets.

Based at Richiil, Burren sells its unique range of culinary vinegars in Europe, US, Asia and the Middle East. High profile customers include the iconic Harrod’s Food Hall in London’s Knightsbridge. Other customers include top chefs across the UK and Ireland as well as Aer Lingus. An impressive 40% of Burren Balsamics’ sales come from global markets.

An important deal being negotiated will see the small company’s multi-award winning vinegars and relishes being distributed throughout Mexico, a market in which only a handful of local companies have been successful. When the deal is completed in the New Year, Burren will be the food business there to sell in this important marketplace.

Susie Hamilton-Stubber and Bob McDonald, directors of Burren Balsamics, were amongst eight business leaders and the only food enterprise announced as the DIT’s very first Northern Ireland Export Champions. Both Susie, the managing director, and Bob, new product development director, are widely experienced chefs who have worked in top restaurants in London.

Susie says: “We are delighted to be selected as an Export Champion for Northern Ireland. Overseas sales are a key source of revenue for us and we have invested great time and resource into identifying opportunities overseas.

“We are both thrilled at this opportunity to share our knowledge and experiences with other local businesses keen to grow exports and hope to inspire others to take their first steps towards exporting too.

“Accessing DIT’s support and expertise has been critical for our exporting journey, particularly in linking us up with buyers in key markets. Just this month we attended a DIT event in London and as a result we are now going to export to Mexico for the first time.”

Susie explains that the company’s growing exports has been built on a sharp international focus that includes developing knowledge of the trading requirements in particular markets. “Our research has enabled us to build knowledge of many global markets. We look closely at vinegars and relishes being used in these markets, identifying gaps and approaching potential distributors able to give our products the

attention on building sales.

“We have an extensive programme of market visits and participation in key trade shows at which we can promote our vinegars, add to our market knowledge and create a database of key contacts. It’s a round-the-clock, year-long strategy we’ve been developing over many years,” she adds.

The company endeavours to source as many ingredients as possible seasonally from local suppliers. ‘It’s one of our priorities to put as much as possible back into the economy especially in terms of employment,” adds Susie, who founded the business in 2014 on the back of her experience as a chef and her knowledge of opportunities in the UK and Ireland for fruit-infused vinegars.

Burren, she continues, has entered national and international food competitions and gained a host of awards in events such as the UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann to help raise awareness of its products.

The new and voluntary role will see Susie and Bob encouraging other businesses here to explore opportunities abroad, a task both are looking forward to developing.

“Our aim will be to encourage and advise local food and drink companies with excellent products on how to grasp opportunities abroad. We believe that a great many more local artisans have the quality and outstandingly tasty foods for success abroad. The growth that many wish and deserve can only be achieved by getting out there and selling,” adds Bob. “There are lots of opportunities for them to take part in DIT and Invest NI missions and trade shows abroad.”

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch explains the thinking behind the important initiative, saying: “We want to see a real boost to the number of Northern Ireland businesses that are exporting, and that’s exactly what the Export Champions scheme is designed to do.

Susie Hamilton-Stubber, founder, and Bob McDonald, new product director, of Burren Balsamics - Northern Ireland Export Champions

“Each of these new champions has first-hand experience of the benefits of selling internationally, and by sharing their expertise and their story, they can help encourage others to start their exporting journey.”

In addition to Susie and Bob’s appointment as Export Champions, Burren Balsamics has also featured in DIT’s Made in the UK, Sold to the World campaign.

