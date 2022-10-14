A team from Northern Ireland marine outfitter, MJM Marine have visited the company’s new satellite office in Gdansk as part of an ongoing expansion and recruitment drive.

The appointment of these new roles will expand the existing design and contract management team as well as adding new roles.

The office in Gdansk plays a vital role in the support of key activities and projects at the company head office in Newry and across the world.

Elizabeth O’Connor, MJM HR and legal director, Colm Cunningham, MJM contracts director and Brian Webster, MJM design manager spent two days meeting staff in the office as well as conducting interviews for roles including Trainee Furniture Technologists and Designers.

Elizabeth O’Connor said: “MJM Marine has long had a proud connection with Poland. A large group of our NI workforce are originally from Poland and our supply chain has a strong Polish element also.

"Opening an office in Gdansk has been a great step in continuing our close relationship with the country and its citizens. It adds to our global expansion plans and commitment to attracting a diverse pool of talent and a strong supply chain throughout the EU, maintaining our status as a leader in the global marine outfitting market.”

The new appointments will be joining the company at a time of significant growth and opportunity in the cruise industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MJM will be commencing refurbishment work onboard cruise ship Marella Discovery in November. The work will see the outfitting of the cabins and suites as well as the introduction of Vyv antimicrobial lighting into the wet units.

Andrzej Pater, design manager in the Gdansk office, added: “We enjoyed welcoming the team from our NI head office to Gdansk and working with them to grow the team based here.

"These new additions to the team will further assist us with supporting the activities and projects at the company head office in NI such as the upcoming outfitting of Marella Discovery in Cadiz.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

MJM Marine is a leading international specialist in cruise ship outfitting and refurbishment with almost 40 years’ experience.

Recent works include Virgin Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, Silversea Silver Wind and Royal Caribbean International Wonder of the Seas.

Advertisement Hide Ad