Northern Ireland retailer predicts that shoppers will purchase over 1,000,000 bottles of Shloer from their stores this week, as the sparkling seasonal sip’s price is slashed by half

Owners of Spar, Eurospar and Vivo stores in Northern Ireland are predicting that shoppers will purchase over one million bottles of Shloer from their stores this week.

It’s part of the retailer’s 12 Deals of Christmas campaign reaches its seventh week, with Shloer on offer for 99p per bottle from today (Monday, November 7) until Sunday 13.

Now in its seventh year, the initiative saw Ballymoney shoppers crowned top of the pop for the non-alcoholic tipple in the same week in 2021, with shoppers in the surrounding Rasharkin, Ballymena, Broughshane and Portglenone areas helping to shift around 42,000 bottles – that’s around 31,500,000ml of Shloer in just one corner of the country.

In total, shoppers across Northern Ireland snapped up 934,936 bottles of Shloer in one week in 2021, an increase of 7% on the previous year.

Sara Murphy, marketing manager at Henderson Group which created the initiative and supplies to around 500 stores in Northern Ireland, said: “The popularity of Shloer week only grows year on year so we could very well see over one million bottles picked up this year.

“We have pallets upon pallets of Shloer leaving our warehouses in Mallusk, Belfast and travelling across the country in preparation.

"We have store managers clearing shop floors to make space, making Shloer Christmas tree displays and some even creating their own uniforms for staff to wear, such is the buzz around this seventh week of our hugely popular 12 Deals of Christmas campaign.”