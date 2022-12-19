Titanic Belfast has demonstrated its continued role as a key economic driver for Northern Ireland with the appointment of three local firms to carry out the major work involved in the £4.5m refreshment programme.

The scheme will see the latter part of the iconic Titanic Experience from the aftermath through to the ocean exploration centre being reimagined.

Interior fit-out specialists, Marcon, who delivered the fit out for the initial build in 2012 including the original Titanic Experience galleries, have been tasked with the bespoke joinery items and set work displays which will be manufactured in its workshop in Antrim.

Lisburn-based company Fabrite will carry out specialist construction work, with their appointment benefitting others within the supply chain as they have engaged a number of local businesses to assist with some of the work required including Harte Demolition, MMA Joinery and Braid Mechanical and Electrical in Ballymena as the mechanical and engineering partner.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, said: “At Titanic Belfast, we take our role as a major driver of tourism in Northern Ireland very seriously and our commitment can be seen as we are set to embark on our single largest investment to date of a £4.5m refreshment programme.

"We know the knock-on effect this substantial investment will have on the local economy, particularly during such challenging times that businesses and people are currently facing. It was important for us to ensure that we supported local businesses through the construction and fit-out and we are delighted that this project has helped create jobs across the companies.

“Opera Amsterdam and Studio Louter have been appointed to design and deliver this global project and we are excited that the local businesses involved are working in partnership on an international level.

"We are confident, that when Titanic Belfast reopens in March, the immersive new technology combined with the original maritime heritage and authentic Titanic story told within the reimaged Titanic Experience will provide even more reason for people around the world to visit which will help attract key markets and drive business and growth, not only for the local tourism industry, but for Northern Ireland’s economy.”

Martin McErlean, contracts manager from Marcon, explained: “We are proud to be once again working with Titanic Belfast on its most ambitious project since it opened in 2012. The impact on our business since our involvement in the initial build, has been huge and it has opened up so many doors for us.”

Paul Dickson, director of Braid Mechanical & Electrical, added: "We are delighted to be the MEP delivery partner on this project which will create 10 jobs for skilled tradespeople while also opening work experience and apprenticeship opportunities.”

The £4.5m investment has been fully funded from the Titanic Belfast Gallery Refreshment Fund which was established when the building opened as part of the commercial operator agreement and held by the charity owner, Maritime Belfast Trust.

