NI High Street Voucher Scheme: ‘Don’t apply now’ says economy minister Gordon Lyons
Applicants taking advantage of the £100 ‘spend local’ voucher scheme are being urged not to overwhelm the system on the first few days of it going live.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:32 am
Updated
Monday, 27th September 2021, 11:18 am
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the “huge demand” for the vouchers was not unexpected, but the system has been struggling to cope with the large number of applicants on Monday morning.
“Not everybody has to rush at once” to get a voucher, Mr Lyons said.
He said the verification notices were being sent out “in a staged process just to make sure the website isn’t overwhelmed all at once”.
Mr Lyons added: “There is a card available for everyone that is eligible so I would encourage people to apply for that over the coming weeks.”