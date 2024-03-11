NI housing association announces scholarship recipients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since 2019, Choice Housing – in partnership with Ulster University – has provided valuable help and support to first year students through The Choice Scholarship to the tune of £15,000. The funding is important as it allows those who face financial, social, or other barriers to access Higher Education and fulfil their career ambitions.

Lawrence Jackson – group director of corporate services at Choice – attended the Ulster University Annual Scholarships Celebration event and presented the £1,000 bursary to each of the three recipients who, this year, are working towards degrees in Business Studies, Accounting and Law, and Sociology with Criminology.

“At Choice we know how important access to education is and the difference this makes when it comes to enhancing students’ career prospects,” said Lawrence, “and that is why we are always looking to forge new relationships and strengthen existing ones with education providers.

Lawrence Jackson from Choice Housing with the Ulster University Choice bursary recipients

“Now in its fifth year, the Choice Scholarship has awarded a total of £15,000 to 15 students since 2019. It is a clear example of Choice’s commitment to making a tangible and long-lasting difference to people’s lives, by helping them overcome barriers and access the best opportunities.

“I would like to wish the three recipients of this year’s Choice Scholarship continued success with their studies at Ulster University, and I look forward to seeing them do well in their chosen field,” he added.

Open to those students in full and part-time higher education, the trio selected for The Choice Scholarship successfully met a range of widening access and participation criteria established by Ulster University. As ever, there was a very high number of students to select from, ranging across the University’s campuses in Belfast, Jordanstown, Coleraine, and Derry-Londonderry.

