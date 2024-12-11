Matthew McKenny (partner, Specsavers Park Centre), Aileen McMahon (store manager, Specsavers Omagh), Donna Harbison (partner, Specsavers Omagh) and Emma Finn (partner, Specsavers Omagh) pictured with their awards at the recent Doug and Mary Awards in Birmingham

Two opticians in Northern Ireland have been honoured by Specsavers founders Doug and Damy Mary Perkins for their commitment to eye health and customer care.

The Doug and Dame Mary Perkins Awards reward those Specsavers stores, teams and individuals going above and beyond for their communities, throughout the hundreds of Specsavers stores in the UK and Ireland.

Specsavers Park Centre, Belfast and Specsavers Omagh are two of just 11 Specsavers stores and optometrists throughout the UK selected to receive a Doug Perkins Medal and a Dame Mary Perkins Medal at the Awards ceremony.

Matthew McKenny from Specsavers Park Centre received the Doug Perkins Medal for Clinical Excellence in 2024, while the team at Specsavers Omagh received the Dame Mary Perkins Award for Outstanding Customer Care.

Mr McKenny is an ophthalmic director at Specsavers Park Centre, which has been looking after the eyes and ears of those in the local community for 13 years. Matthew was awarded the Doug Perkins Medal for clinical excellence thanks to his outstanding contributions to eye care, particularly through his work with the Simon Community in Northern Ireland.

Mr McKenny said: “Providing access to patient centred care is at the core of my practice, so it’s an honour to receive this award from the founders of Specsavers. I also want to thank my colleagues at Specsavers Park Centre because as a team we are dedicated to serving our community.

"The Simon Community engagement scheme began as a pilot with our practice, and has now extended to all stores and areas across Northern Ireland to provide clinics for the organisation’s clients, which is something I am exceptionally proud of.”

The team of local experts at Specsavers Omagh received their Outstanding Customer Care award in recognition of achieving consistently high levels of customer service, satisfaction and positive feedback. Dame Mary highlighted the store’s dedication to their customers, always going above and beyond to ensure they receive the care they need.

Donna Harbison, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Omagh said: “An example of our team’s exceptional care in the past year involved our opticians discovering potentially life-threatening conditions during routine tests and scans, and supporting customers with urgent referral to secondary hospital treatment.

‘Those customers have graciously shared their experiences in recent years, including Stacey McNamee whose eye tests and scans with us, prompted by extreme headaches, showed she had suffered a stroke. We are grateful to our customers for helping us raise awareness of the importance of eye and hearing health.”

Dame Mary Perkins said of Specsavers Omagh’s award: “Caring for our customers is at the heart of what Specsavers is all about and the winners of this award are shining examples of how our colleagues do that every day. Congratulations to the team in Omagh”

